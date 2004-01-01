Everton predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

Everton are in dire need of a result when they travel to relegation rivals Burnley on Wednesday night.
The Toffees have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and were most recently beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday. Their fortunes need to change soon if they want to stay up but Frank Lampard has a host of injury concerns to contend with ahead of this six-pointer.
Here is the starting XI he is most likely to turn to...
1. Goalkeeper & defenders
Jordan Pickford (GK) - Brushed off doubts over his England position during the international break and did not fare too badly against West Ham, despite conceding twice.
Jonjoe Kenny (RB) - Seamus Coleman is a doubt with illness so we could see Kenny retain his place in the side here.
Mason Holgate (CB) - Forced to play in midfield when Donny van de Beek pulled out during the warmup at the London Stadium. Did okay and even got on the scoresheet.
Ben Godfrey (CB) - With Michael Keane suspended and Yerry Mina injured, Godfrey's place could not be more secure.
Vitaly Mykolenko (LB) - Faring well considering everything that is going on in his homeland.
2. Midfielders
Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - On his day he is unplayable – but he is having less and less of those days as time goes on.
Allan (CM) - Back from suspension and will go straight back into the side. He's been a big miss.
Dele Alli (CM) - Will surely be handed a start here after being overlooked for Holgate against the Hammers. Needs to get his career back on track before it's too late.
3. Forwards
Anthony Gordon (RW) - Demarai Gray failed to make an impact against West Ham so Everton's homegrown hero could be started instead.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Desperately needs a goal with supporters starting to lose patience and a World Cup on the horizon.
Richarlison (LW) - Needs to start earning his sizeable wages and come up big for the team in the relegation run-in.
Source : 90min