Everton predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

Everton are in dire need of a result when they travel to relegation rivals Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Toffees have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and were most recently beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday. Their fortunes need to change soon if they want to stay up but Frank Lampard has a host of injury concerns to contend with ahead of this six-pointer.

Here is the starting XI he is most likely to turn to...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford will be eager to avoid relegation | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Brushed off doubts over his England position during the international break and did not fare too badly against West Ham, despite conceding twice.



Jonjoe Kenny (RB) - Seamus Coleman is a doubt with illness so we could see Kenny retain his place in the side here.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Forced to play in midfield when Donny van de Beek pulled out during the warmup at the London Stadium. Did okay and even got on the scoresheet.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - With Michael Keane suspended and Yerry Mina injured, Godfrey's place could not be more secure.



Vitaly Mykolenko (LB) - Faring well considering everything that is going on in his homeland.

2. Midfielders

Doucoure has underwhelmed this season | BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - On his day he is unplayable – but he is having less and less of those days as time goes on.



Allan (CM) - Back from suspension and will go straight back into the side. He's been a big miss.



Dele Alli (CM) - Will surely be handed a start here after being overlooked for Holgate against the Hammers. Needs to get his career back on track before it's too late.

3. Forwards

It was another frustrating day at the office for Richarlison last time out | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - Demarai Gray failed to make an impact against West Ham so Everton's homegrown hero could be started instead.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Desperately needs a goal with supporters starting to lose patience and a World Cup on the horizon.



Richarlison (LW) - Needs to start earning his sizeable wages and come up big for the team in the relegation run-in.