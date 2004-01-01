Everton travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League as they look to haul themselves clear of danger at the bottom of the table.

The Toffees suffered another disappointment as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the goodwill Rafael Benitez had generated with the win over Arsenal quickly evaporating.

Everton lie in 14th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but they will quickly need to gather momentum ahead of a busy Christmas fixture schedule.

Here's how Benitez could line his side up this midweek.

Everton predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford celebrates | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The England no.1 has removed the frequent blunders from his game in recent months.



Ben Godfrey (RB) - Perhaps fortunate not to be sent off against Arsenal earlier this month, but you can't fault his application. Versatility will be needed in Seamus Coleman's absence.



Michael Keane (CB) - Everton's best defender in the absence of Yerry Mina, and his leadership qualities will be vital.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Mina's continued unavailability has opened the door for the 25-year-old.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Dropped of late, but Benitez may be forced to recall him here with few other options available.

2. Midfielders

Doucoure has been excellent for Everton | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RM) - The youngster will likely get the not with Andros Townsend out injured.



Fabian Delph (CM) - Should offer more defensive protection against Chelsea's attacking threats.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - A colossus in midfield, carrying Everton forward with his powerful runs. Wasn't at his best at Palace, though.



Andre Gomes (AM) - Brings technical excellence to Everton's midfield, capable of putting his foot on the ball when the game becomes stretched.



Demarai Gray (LM) - A stunning late winner against Arsenal which will live long in the memory of the Toffees' faithful.

3. Forwards

Rondon in action | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Salomon Rondon (ST) - A weight off his shoulders as he netted in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

You can read 90min's full preview of the match here.

You can read a predicted lineup for Chelsea here.