Everton predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - FA Cup

Premier League strugglers Everton can take a break from their scrap for survival with an FA Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Three of the five victories Everton have recorded in their last 15 matches across all competitions have come in the FA Cup.

Outside the knockout tournament, the Toffees have lost eight of their ten Premier League games in 2022, the worst return of any team in the division despite Thursday's late win against Newcastle.

Here's the XI Frank Lampard may deploy to extend the one glimmer of light in a dour campaign.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Asmir Begovic kept his first clean sheet against Premier League opposition since February 2021 on Thursday | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Asmir Begovic (GK) - Everton's go-to cup keeper was needed in the league in midweek after Jordan Pickford came down with an unspecified illness.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - The uncertain involvement of Everton's skipper will go some way to revealing the importance Lampard will place in an FA Cup run conducted alongside a relegation scrap.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - The versatile defender has returned to the fold after going down with injury inside 14 minutes of Lampard's Everton reign in the fourth round.



Michael Keane (CB) - Whatever the competition, Keane has invariably been deployed by each of Everton's permanent managers this season (though intriguingly left out for Duncan Ferguson's sole match in charge).



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LB) - The Ukraine international was made captain for Everton's last FA Cup tie against non-league Boreham Wood.

2. Midfielders

Abdoulaye Doucoure reached the FA Cup final with Watford in 2019 (which he lost 6-0 against Manchester City) | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Andre Gomes (CM) - In the absence of the suspended Allan, Gomes is an obvious replacement despite his more forward-leaning tendencies.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - The thoroughly box-to-box midfielder has provided a dollop of dexterity alongside his industry to provide a team-high tally of four assists this season.



Anthony Gordon (AM) - The Liverpool-born 21-year-old has won all five of his career appearances in the FA Cup.

3. Forwards

Andros Townsend has directly contributed to a goal in all three FA Cup ties Everton have contested this season | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Andros Townsend (RW) - Including two FA Cup goals, Townsend is Everton's leading scorer across all competitions this term (seven in total).



Salomon Rondon (ST) - With Dominic Calvert-Lewin only fit for a cameo appearance on Thursday and Richarlison's continued availability integral to Premier League survival, Lampard may turn to the harshly treated Venezuela international.



Alex Iwobi (LW) - Thursday's late, late winner - timed at 98 minutes and 19 seconds - is the longest any Toffee has ever waited to net the deciding goal in recorded Premier League history (per BBC).