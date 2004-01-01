Everton predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Everton travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday, aiming to make it back to back Premier League wins.

Rafa Benitez's side were finally able to celebrate at the ninth time of asking in their last game, beating Arsenal 2-1 to end a miserable run. The Toffees had previously lost six and drawn two in eight Premier League games, undoing the positive work they set out at the start of the campaign.

Now sitting 12th in the table, they face a Crystal Palace side enduring a poor run themselves, having lost their last three. Here's who Benitez could field to get a second victory on the bounce.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ben Godfrey will stand in for Lucas Digne again | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Featured in all but one of the Premier League games that Everton have played since his arrival.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Has started the last eight fixtures after recovering from a hamstring injury and will surely do so once more on Sunday.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Yerry Mina was despairingly forced off on his return from injury as Everton beat Arsenal, so Holgate could fill in for him.



Michael Keane (CB) - Played every minute of Premier League football this term, and is a safe bet to continue at the heart of defence.



Ben Godfrey (LB) - Probably lucky to avoid a red card last time out and will deputise for Lucas Digne again.

2. Midfielders

Andros Townsend will play against his former club | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Allan (CM) - Sometimes excellent, sometimes a bit disorderly in that Everton midfield. Certainly a favourite of Benitez's, however.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Will certainly start for the third consecutive game since recovering from injury.



Andros Townsend (AM) - Hasn't scored or assisted in over two months, but what better time to end that run against your former club?

3. Forwards

Heroic | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - His attitude is unquestionable, but it would be nice to see him produce some clinical quality.



Richarlison (ST) - After his very eventful game against Arsenal, there's no way the Brazilian doesn't start for the Toffees against Palace.



Demarai Gray (LW) - Was the hero for his side last time out, scoring an unbelievable last gasp strike to win the game.

