Everton play their first game in 11 days when they host Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Last time out, the Toffees boosted their survival chances significantly by beating Manchester United 1-0, but the job is nowhere near done yet. Frank Lampard's side enter this game three points above the drop zone, albeit with a game in hand over their closest rivals, Burnley.

Here is the most likely Everton starting XI for the first of two quickfire meetings with Leicester...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford looks set to maintain the England number-one jersey for the World Cup | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Only four goalkeepers have made more saves than Pickford in the Premier League this season. One of them is opposing stopper Kasper Schmeichel.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Looking every bit as old as his 33 years this season. Has not registered an assist in 23 Premier League starts.



Michael Keane (CB) - Will be hoping to avoid any blunders against a club he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with during the 2012/13 season.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Has surprising had 18 shots without scoring this term. Will that change on Wednesday? Probably not.



Vitaly Mykolenko (LB) - The 22-year-old likely needs a bit more time to adapt to the Premier League and show his attacking talent.

2. Midfielders

Lampard has shown loyalty to Iwobi since coming in | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Allan (CM) - Would have been fighting for the Serie A title had he elected to remain at Napoli two summers ago.



Fabian Delph (CM) - His energy had a transformative effect on the Toffees' midfield against United. Delph's absence has been a big miss this season.



Alex Iwobi (CM) - Has endured another underwhelming season but his dribbling is a real strength.

3. Forwards

Calvert-Lewin could do with a goal | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - The hero against United. The local lad is a real fan favourite.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The England international is underperforming his xG by over 3.0 this season. Oh dear.



Richarlison (LW) - 0.09 goals per shot is simply not good enough for a player on his salary.