Jeered off the pitch following their defeat to Brentford, Everton face the small matter of a Merseyside Derby as they host Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez's side have lost five of their last seven in the league, sliding down to 14th in the table after a promising start to the campaign.

They will take confidence from their last Merseyside Derby encounter, where they ended their long wait for a victory over their bitter rivals with a 2-0 win at Anfield last season.

Here's how the Toffees could line up.

Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford in action | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - His challenge on Virgil van Dijk in last season's meeting at Goodison Park is sure to add some extra needle to this fixture.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - An Everton stalwart, the team's recent form will be hurting the Irishman more than anyone.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Has suffered a dip in form this season, but a strong showing against Liverpool could help him rediscover his confidence.



Michael Keane (CB) - The leader in the heart of the Everton defence.



Lucas Digne (LB) - The Frenchman has superstar qualities which Liverpool will need to be wary of.

2. Midfielders

Allan in action against Brentford | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Andros Townsend (RM) - Has gone off the boil after an impressive start to the campaign.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - There was a fear that the midfielder could be missing for a sustained period of time, but his return has been welcomed with open arms by Benitez.



Allan (CM) - The Brazilian adds steel to the Toffees' midfield.



Anthony Gordon (LM) - As an Everton academy graduate the 20-year-old needs no history lesson on the importance of this game.

3. Forwards

Richarlison will return from suspension | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Demarai Gray (ST) - His pace and directness will be required on the break for Everton.



Richarlison (ST) - Suspended for the trip to Brentford and his goalscoring qualities will be required in attack.