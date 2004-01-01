Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the Toffees for their most recent visit to Anfield, guiding Everton to their first victory on enemy soil in 22 years last February. The blue half of Merseyside hasn't won consecutive games away to Liverpool since the glorious era of the mid-1980s.

Here's the XI Frank Lampard may deploy to replicate that high of 1986 amid one of the club's lowest ebbs.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Yerry Mina hasn't been involved in a Premier League win away from home since May at West Ham's London Stadium | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The England and Everton number one hasn't kept a clean sheet away from home since shutting out Brighton in August.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Following a performance against Leicester which his manager described as "sensational", the skipper is a nailed-on starter.



Yerry Mina (CB) - The injury-stricken centre-back completed his first match in midweek since Duncan Ferguson's sole interim game at the helm in January.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - In a team that has made a division-high nine errors leading to goals, Godfrey has contributed two of his own gaffes (per the official Premier League website).



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LB) - The winter arrival is yet to win a Premier League match away from Goodison Park, conceding 12 goals in his four previous attempts.

2. Midfielders

Fabian Delph scored and created both goals in Aston Villa's FA Cup semi-final win over Liverpool in 2015 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Allan (CM) - Hooked off before the hour-mark in midweek, Lampard may not risk a midfield devoid of Allan's tenacity and bite against the might of Liverpool.



Fabian Delph (CM) - Everton's forgotten man returned against Manchester United for his first start since December and also managed to see out the entire 90 minutes against Leicester on Wednesday.



Alex Iwobi (CM) - Selected ahead of the benched pairing of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Donny van de Beek, Iwobi has clearly earned Lampard's faith after five consecutive league starts.

3. Forwards

Richarlison has scored three goals in his last three appearances for Everton | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - One of only two players to have featured in every match under Lampard, the Liverpool-born 21-year-old has never played a senior game at Anfield.



Richarlison (ST) - The perennially sulky Brazilian has either scored, assisted or been sent off in three of his last four meetings with Liverpool.



Demarai Gray (LW) - Everton's top scorer for so much of the season hasn't found the net in a Premier League game since the first week of December.