Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Everton will look to build on the momentum of their victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal in Sean Dyche's first game when they travel across Merseyside to face Liverpool at Anfield.

The Toffees beat the Gunners last time out thanks to James Tarkowski's strike, giving Dyche the perfect start to life at Goodison Park.

They'll face a Liverpool side in a rut following a heavy loss to Wolves and FA Cup elimination at the hand of Brighton.

Everton predicted lineup vs Liverpool (4-5-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford - Had a few iffy moments against Arsenal but was solid enough to keep only his fourth clean sheet of the league season.

RB: Seamus Coleman - Snapped into some meaty challenges at the start of the win over Arsenal and will be similarly keen in this derby.

CB: Conor Coady - Michael Keane may command a starting XI spot when he returns from injury but Coady has the shirt and made some vital clearances against Arsenal.

CB: James Tarkowski - Has had some really poor moments this season but shrugged all that to one side to net Everton's winner last week before keeping attacking talents like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard quiet.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko - Probably the most consistent performer in Everton's defence this season. Made four tackles against the Gunners.

RM: Dwight McNeil - Provided the assist for Tarkowski's winner. Needs to boost his output and got off to best start after being reunited with Dyche.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure - Had been training on his own during Frank Lampard's final days in charge but came in against Arsenal and didn't let the league leaders settle.

CM: Idrissa Gueye - Wound back the clock with an energetic display last time out.

CM: Amadou Onana - Is already being tipped for a Goodison Park departure in the near future, having provided some promising displays in some chaotic Everton games.

LM: Alex Iwobi - Nailed Dyche's defensive principles perfectly against Arsenal while providing a decent threat on the counter attack.

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - England striker Calvert-Lewin does have a hamstring complaint. If he doesn't prove his fitness in time, Neal Maupay could be given the nod up front.