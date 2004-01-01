Everton travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, resuming Premier League matters with a daunting meeting with Manchester City.

The Toffees will be desperate to turn their tragic form around. Since getting his tenure off to a promising start, Rafael Benitez has overseen a five-game winless streak, losing three in that time and dropping to a mediocre 11th in the table.

There were signs of promise in a 0-0 draw with Tottenham last time out, although the room for improvement was once more abundantly clear.

In an attempt to get their first victory in six, they'll face a Manchester City side who have been up and down - most recently, up - of late; they'll be keen to win and retain second place this weekend. So, to upset the odds, here's who Benitez could field.

Everton predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford will aim for a fourth clean sheet this season | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The Everton and England number one will certainly start at the Etihad, in search of a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Had a decent outing in his side's 0-0 draw with Spurs, and will likely start again on the right of Benitez's back line.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - In decent individual form at the moment and will certainly feature for the injury-hit Toffees. His pace could prove key in dealing with City's inevitable movement in behind.



Michael Keane (CB) - Has looked far too insecure and sloppy for the majority of the season's early stages, although has seemed to sharpen up in recent weeks.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Should be firmly set for another start in Everton colours this weekend, after a strong showing for France during the international break - including an assist for Kylian Mbappe.

2. Midfielders

Fabian Delph could feature against his former employers | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Allan (CM) - Has been a stalwart for Everton this campaign and is one of his side's most consistent performers for the most part. In for a tough Sunday afternoon, however.



Fabian Delph (CM) - In Abdoulaye Doucoure's absence, the Brazilian's partner will likely be former City man Delph, who has impressed since returning from injury.



Demarai Gray (AM) - One of the bargains of the summer, Gray has looked excellent since arriving at Goodison Park and will be looking to build on his three strikes and two assists so far.

3. Forwards

Andros Townsend is enjoying a great start to the campaign | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Andros Townsend (RW) - Has been a revelation since completing a free transfer to Everton. One of the side's main threats, he already boasts eight goal involvements across all competitions this campaign - that's just one fewer than Phil Foden, by the way.



Richarlison (ST) - With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contention, Richarlison should continue to lead the line. The sooner the England international returns, however, the better.



Anthony Gordon (LW) - What a time he's having. As well as looking a real bright spark for his club, Gordon managed a brace on his England Under-21 debut during the international break. Deserves another start for Benitez's side.