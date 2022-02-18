Everton predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League

Everton welcome Premier League leading Manchester City to Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard's embryonic spell as Everton manager has been neatly divided into two home victories by three-goal margins, balanced by a pair of lacklustre away defeats. The last time Everton recorded any sort of win over Manchester City, Lampard hadn't even announced his retirement as a player.

Here's the XI the 43-year-old manager may select to maintain his winning start on Merseyside.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Like many goalkeepers in recent years, Pickford has endured numerous bleak outings against City, recording a career-high tally of defeats (nine) and goals conceded (27) when facing Pep Guardiola's side.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - So pitiful was the transfer fee Everton forked over to sign a stalwart of the side for the past decade, each outing has cost the club an average of just £162.



Mason Holgate (CB) - The 25-year-old's fifth Premier League start of his career came in Everton's most recent victory over Manchester City, keeping a clean sheet while his teammates rattled in four goals back in January 2017.



Michael Keane (CB) - The Manchester-born centre back has started 27 of the club's last 28 top-flight outings.



Jonjoe Kenny (LB) - Vitaliy Mykolenko's return to fitness provides a rare natural option at left-back but Lampard has been more than content with Kenny in this role so far.

2. Midfielders

Anthony Gordon (RM) - Four of the five Premier League goals Gordon has directly contributed to in his senior career have come in his last two starts at Goodison Park (three goals, one assist).



Allan (CM) - Highlighted as 'a great leader' by the club's captain Coleman, with his influence in the dressing room growing alongside his language skills.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - The scarcely seen Manchester United loanee was only afforded 12 minutes across his two derby appearances against City - failing to impact a pair of 2-0 defeats.



Demarai Gray (LM) - The club's leading scorer could be poised to make a very welcome return after limping off inside the opening half-hour of Lampard's second game at the helm.

3. Forwards

“To re-injure the same leg three times, it was soul-destroying at points, and it takes you to the depths of a mental battle.



“I’d feel close to coming back and then I was sidelined again."



DCL on overcoming the setbacks and striving to regain his peak condition. ? — Everton (@Everton) February 21, 2022

Richarlison (ST) - In ten career meetings with Manchester City - for both Watford and Everton - Richarlison has lost all ten. No other club that he's faced more than once has beaten the Brazilian's teams on every single occasion.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - With just one non-penalty Premier League goal to his name all season, Calvert-Lewin can boast the same tally as the much-maligned Salomon Rondon from the same number of starts (eight).