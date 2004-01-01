Everton predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Everton travel to fellow strugglers Newcastle on Tuesday night in what is Frank Lampard's first Premier League game in charge.

The Toffees' high-profile signings Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli could both be in line for debuts here, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also in the squad after shaking off a knock. Three points is a must for Everton too, as they are currently only four points above the dreaded drop zone.

All this means the stage is set for an intriguing encounter in the North East. Here is Everton's most feasible starting XI...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

More minutes for Mina | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Did not have his best game against Brentford so will be eager to impress his new boss.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Blows hot and cold but can be an excellent defender.



Michael Keane (CB) - Will be hoping Lampard can help rejuvenate his career. Has not had the best season.



Yerry Mina (CB) - Ben Godfrey limped off after 10 minutes against the Bees and Mina is his obvious like-for-like replacement.

2. Midfielders

A debut for Donny | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - Wouldn't say he's aged like a fine wine, but he's okay most of the time.



Allan (CM) - Full of energy and gives Everton control in midfield too. Lampard should like him.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - Why not throw him into the mix? Andre Gomes is hardly playing out of his skin this season.



Vitaly Mykolenko (LWB) - Has not always convinced but it's very early days. Lots of potential.

3. Forwards

Gray is probably Everton's player of the season | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RF) - Did fairly well against Brentford. Well enough to keep Andros Townsend out of the team anyway.



Richarlison (ST) - Unplayable on his day – but those days have not come often enough this season.



Demarai Gray (LF) - Consistently Everton's brightest spark this season. What a resurgence he's enjoying in a blue shirt.

