Everton predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Everton will be looking to snap a four-match Premier League losing streak when they take on Newcastle this Thursday.

The Toffees' awful form leaves them outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone ahead of this one, although they do have several games in hand on their nearest rivals.

Here is how Frank Lampard's side should line up against the Magpies...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford may lose his place in the England team this month | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - On current form Pickford probably deserves to lose the England goalkeeping jersey to Aaron Ramsdale. He's unlikely to do so, though.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Played a lot better against Wolves following his nightmare showing in the 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham.



Michael Keane (CB) - Jonjoe Kenny is suspended so he will return to the fray after missing out this weekend with a knock.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - His return to the starting XI is (probably) a boost. Has been impressive in patches during his Premier League career.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Allan could be in line for a recall | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - Looks ill-suited to a wing-back role at his advanced age to be honest. However, there's no one better so...



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Once rated as one of the Premier League's most underrated midfielders, he is in danger of being relegated with the Toffees.



Allan (CM) - Donny van de Beek has been woeful since joining on loan. At least Allan has a bit of bite about his play.



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LWB) - Is doing well to carry on playing despite the war that is ravaging his homeland.

3. Forwards

Gordon is earning plaudits for not being as awful as his teammates this season | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - Lampard has been full of praise for Gordon recently. He was the only player to come away from the Spurs embarrassment with any credit.



Richarlison (ST) - He's been starved of service sure, but needs to start earning his money as we reach the business end of the season.



Demarai Gray (LW) - Looked a little rusty against Wolves, though he had just returned from a lengthy injury layoff.