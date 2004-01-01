Everton welcome Norwich to Goodison Park in the Premier League this weekend looking to banish the demons of their midweek Carabao Cup exit.

The Toffees' momentum of the opening few weeks of the season has been stunted by not only that defeat, but also a 3-0 pasting at Aston Villa last Saturday.

Rafa Benitez's side do have 10 points from a possible 15 though, and will fancy their chances against a Norwich side still seeking their first points of the season.

Here's how Everton could line up.

Everton predicted lineup vs Norwich - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Begovic will need to step up in the absence of Pickford | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Asmir Begovic (GK) - The former Chelsea stopper has been drafted in following the injury to Jordan Pickford.



Ben Godfrey (RB) - The 23-year-old could again line up at full-back against his former employers in the absence of Seamus Coleman.



Yerry Mina (CB) - The Colombian has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign despite the upheaval in the Everton backline.



Michael Keane (CB) - Has started the season strongly and is beginning to form a solid partnership with Mina.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Hobbled off in midweek with an ankle injury but should be fit to play. His involvement this weekend will be crucial for Everton's chances.

2. Midfielders

Townsend scored a rasping long-range effort against Burnley at Goodison Park last time out | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RM) - Brought Goodison Park to its feet against Burnley with a long-range screamer and has proven a shrewd addition by Benitez.



Allan (CM) - The Brazilian has formed a solid axis with Doucoure in midfield.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Benitez has instructed the midfielder to be 'more attacking' and he appears to be heeding his manager's message.



Alex Iwobi (LM) - The former Arsenal man struggled to influence proceedings in midweek and needs a big performance this weekend to please the Everton crowd.

3. Forwards

Rondon arrived from Dalian Professional in China on deadline day | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Demarai Gray (AM) - Three goals in five Premier League starts for the 25-year-old, he will be key to unlocking the Norwich defence.



Salomon Rondon (ST) - Appeared to be lacking fitness in Everton's defeat to QPR but the Venezuelan is a firm favourite of Benitez's. Has to start in the absence of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.