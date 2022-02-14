Everton travel to the south coast to face an in-form Southampton side in the Premier League on Saturday.

In keeping with much of Frank Lampard's Chelsea tenure, Everton have already experienced a volatile swing of results and performances in just three games under the former England international.

Here's the lineup Lampard may deploy to elicit a display more in line with convincing victories over Brentford and Leeds rather than the damp squib of his first away game against Newcastle.

Everton predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

We were all Jonjoe when Seamus’ goal went in ?? pic.twitter.com/UExWDKJZnw — Everton (@Everton) February 14, 2022

Jordan Pickford (GK) - In six trips to St. Mary's Stadium, Pickford has never emerged with a clean sheet.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - The Everton skipper's bundled effort last weekend against Leeds was his first since May 2019, three permanent managers ago.



Michael Keane (CB) - Alongside the team's two main strikers, Keane is the only other player to have scored at least twice in the Premier League for Everton in each of the past three season.



Mason Holgate (CB) - The 25-year-old has won all four of his career appearances against Southampton.



Jonjoe Kenny (LB) - Dubbed as 'perfect for any game' by his new manager, Kenny may asking one or two questions if he isn't selected for Everton's next match.

2. Midfielders

? Allan Marques Loureiro

? 8 January 1991

?? Piscinão de Ramos, Rio de Janeiro



Our other brilliant Brazilian talks about growing up in his hometown... ? — Everton (@Everton) February 14, 2022

Alex Iwobi (RM) - Amid all the excitement conjured by the arrival of a new manager and a pair of shiny new signings in midfield roles, Iwobi emphatically burst out of the shadows with a performance which Lampard described as 'wow'.



Allan (CM) - Presumably Allan's intentions were good-natured when he revealed that the brief time Lampard has been in charge 'feels longer'.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - His Goodison Park debut was the first time Van de Beek has completed a league match since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sweeping halt to football in March 2020.



Anthony Gordon (LM) - The riotous embodiment of Everton's aggressive approach off the ball, Gordon forced 12 turnovers against Leeds, a game-high and the most he's ever managed in his Premier League career (per FBref).

3. Forwards

Richarlison (left) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have played 108 matches alongside each other, the first of which came against Southampton in 2018 | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Richarlison (ST) - Everton's mercurial number seven has scored four times in his last four appearances against the Saints.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The England international's only non-penalty goal of the season came on the opening day of the campaign against Southampton.