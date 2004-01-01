Everton predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Everton return to Premier League action on Monday night, having just secured a spot in the last eight of the FA Cup.

A 2-0 win against non-league Boreham Wood, however, doesn't exactly detract from the Toffees' league position. Frank Lampard's side sit one point above the relegation zone and, despite showing good signs at home, have fallen to defeat in three of the new boss' four Premier League fixtures thus far.

They now face a Tottenham side also looking for consistency themselves, as they get back to their push for European qualification having just suffered a 1-0 defeat to second-tier Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Here's how the Toffees could set out.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford will come back into the side | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Will return to the starting XI after Asmir Begovic featured between the sticks in the midweek FA Cup win.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Should be set for a fifth consecutive Premier League start as his side travels to the capital.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Yerry Mina remains out of contention through injury, so Holgate should keep his place at the heart of defence.



Michal Keane (CB) - Has missed just one Premier League game this campaign.



Jonjoe Kenny (LB) - Vitaliy Mykolenko was forced off with a knock against Boreham Wood and, with Ben Godfrey also absent, Lampard will likely opt for Kenny on the left.

2. Midfielders

Donny van de Beek should be set for a return here | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Allan (DM) - Has started Everton's last five outings, and should continue to anchor the midfield for this one.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - Played the full 90 in his side's previous two games, having missed a spate of league games in recent weeks, and should retain his spot.



Donny van de Beek (CM) - Missed the Toffees' FA Cup win due to ineligibility but, even with Andre Gomes nearing a full return, should come straight back into the fold.

3. Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should return | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Richarlison (RW) - Changed everything after coming off the bench in midweek, and has certainly earned a sixth successive league start.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Really hasn't had the best of luck with injuries this campaign but should be fit to feature here, having missed Everton's last two.



Anthony Gordon (LW) - While he hasn't consistently found an end product, Gordon's been impressive this season and has certainly been a bright spark in the Toffees' campaign.