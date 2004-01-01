Everton predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Everton travel to already relegated Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night hoping to further ease their own survival concerns by recording a third consecutive win following huge recent results against Chelsea and Leicester.

After months of struggling in variants of 4-3-3 and 4-2-2, Frank Lampard has switched things up to a 3-4-3 system for those two wins and something is clearly working.

Here's a look at the starting XI Lampard could pick...

Everton predicted lineup vs Watford (3-4-3)

Fabian Delph is holding off competition from Allan in midfield | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Jordan Pickford - His last two Premier League clean sheets have come against Chelsea and Manchester United. He has six in the league for the season overall.



CB: Seamus Coleman - Moved infield to an auxiliary centre-back role as part of this recent tactical shift and it has made Everton more resilient.



CB: Michael Keane - Being part of a three at the back gives him extra protection, having been left exposed far too often this season.



CB: Mason Holgate - Scored against Leicester last time out and looks set to start his fourth consecutive game, with Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey unavailable.



RWB: Alex Iwobi - Not his natural role but it is where he has played for the last two wins and also yielded an assist against Leicester.



CM: Fabian Delph - Getting the nod over Allan at the moment, although he was replaced by the Brazilian in the latter stages on Sunday.



CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure - His energy and ball-carrying ability will be a huge asset in this game against his former club.



LWB: Vitaliy Mykolenko - Withdrawn against Leicester last time out, but it was put down to cramp and nothing more serious.



RF: Anthony Gordon - Has earned his place as a regular starter this season and will see this as an opportunity to add more goals to his tally.



ST: Richarlison - Continues to be favoured as the lone striker ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hasn't been the same player since fracturing his toe in the early weeks of the season.



LF: Demarai Gray - Hasn't been anywhere near as impactful in the second half of the campaign but the game-winning assist against Chelsea was a step back in the right direction.

