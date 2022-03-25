Everton travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday as the Toffees look to take a huge step towards Premier League survival.

Frank Lampard's men were dumped out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace in their last outing before the international break, although it could prove a blessing in disguise in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Toffees currently sit three points clear of the relegation zone having played two games fewer than 18th-placed Watford and, with a trip to Burnley to come in midweek, three points could be vital.

Here's how Everton could shape up.

Everton predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford started in England's win over Switzerland | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Enjoyed another strong camp with England on international duty.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - The Republic of Ireland international isn't getting any younger, but his pride in representing Everton still shines through.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Hasn't fully convinced this season, with his performance levels fluctuating too often for the Toffees faithful's liking.



Michael Keane (CB) - The 29-year-old will have a big part to play under Lampard going forward.



Ben Godrey (LB) - The former Norwich man has been forced to operate at full back given Everton's injury troubles.

2. Midfielders

Doucoure in action | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - A driving force from midfield, often carrying Everton into dangerous areas in the final third.



Andre Gomes (CM) - Allan's suspension has opened the door for the Spaniard to nail down a starting berth.



Richarlison (AM) - Operates best with another focal point alongside him in attack.

3. Forwards

Oh, Anthony Gordon! ?



A sublime finish to seal the win for England U21s. ???????? pic.twitter.com/sGYXWY2WlM — Everton (@Everton) March 25, 2022

Alex Iwobi (RW) - Netted the injury time winner against Newcastle, boosting the Toffees' hopes of survival.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - The 25-year-old has failed to find the net since his return from injury.



Anthony Gordon (LW) - Volleyed home an excellent strike for England Under-21s on international duty, underlining his precocious talent.