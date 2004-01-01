Everton predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

Everton look to pull away from the relegation zone as they host Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees are living life very dangerously at the moment, with Frank Lampard struggling to get things back on track. Despite showing a few promising signs, Everton boast just one victory and four defeats in their five Premier League games under the new boss and now sit just one point above the drop zone.

Aiming to bounce back from a 5-0 drubbing at Tottenham, Everton now face a Wolves side fresh from a 4-0 midweek victory against Watford. Here's how Lampard could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Should make his long-awaited return | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK ) - Has kept one clean sheet in his previous 19 appearances, for which, in fairness, the blame lies largely elsewhere.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - Received his fair share of criticism for his performance at Spurs - notably from Jamie Carragher - but should retain his spot for this one.



Mason Holgate (CB) - Was another dreadful performer last time out but, having been the better of the two starting central defenders in that humiliation - which is not a compliment - Holgate should start here.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - Michael Keane was hooked at half-time at Tottenham after a truly calamitous first-half showing and, given he's back from injury, Godfrey could take his place.



Vitaliy Mykolenko (LB) - Should be fit to return to the starting XI in place of Jonjoe Kenny.

2. Midfielders

Dele Alli could be given a start | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Allan (DM) - Lampard's best option for the anchoring role, Allan should be set for a sixth consecutive Premier League start.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (CM) - One of his side's best performers last time out, Doucoure is a no-brainer to start.



Dele Alli (CM) - Donny van de Beek struggled greatly last time out, which could potentially open the door to a start for Dele.

3. Forwards

Should be set for a return | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Demarai Gray (RW) - Should be fit to return to the starting lineup on Sunday - something needs to change.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - It's been a very difficult season for the Everton striker; still no goal in his six appearances since coming back from injury.



Anthony Gordon (LW) - Looked one of Everton's only bright sparks capable of making something happen last time out and could even be favoured over Richarlison for this one.