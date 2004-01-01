Everton Pursuing Loan Deal for Sergio Romero or Paulo Gazzaniga

Everton are in touch with Manchester United and Tottenham in their pursuit of a transfer deadline day deal for a goalkeeper, with Sergio Romero and Paulo Gazzaniga on the Goodison Park radar.

The Toffees released veteran back-up Maarten Stekelenburg over the summer and currently only have Jonas Lossl, back from a loan at Huddersfield, and 20-year-old Joao Virginia to provide any sort of competition to number one Jordan Pickford.

Despite Everton’s flying start to the season, Pickford has once more been the subject of scrutiny owing to recent errors against Fleetwood and Brighton in the last couple of weeks.

Paul Joyce of The Times has tweeted that contact has been made with United over a potential deal for Romero and Spurs for Gazzaniga.

The issue that Everton have is they prefer a loan deal for either target, whereas both United and Spurs would want any transfer to be a permanent one.

Romero made the switch to Manchester as a free agent in 2015 when he reunited with former AZ Alkmaar coach Louis van Gaal, and was long considered one of the top back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League during those first five years at Old Trafford.

However, the rise of Dean Henderson has seen the veteran Argentine pushed down the pecking order. With Henderson installed as the chief competitor for David de Gea and already starting cup games this season, Romero no longer has a place at United.

The situation is similar for Gazzaniga, who has already been linked with a deadline day switch to Liverpool as extra cover in light of Alisson’s shoulder injury.

The 28-year-old, also from Argentina, played 25 games in all competitions for Spurs last season, but has lost his place as number two behind club captain Hugo Lloris to summer signing Joe Hart.

