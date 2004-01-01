Everton 'Reach Agreement' to Sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Nice

Morgan Schneiderlin is closing in on a move away from Everton, as the Toffees are believed to have agreed to sell the midfielder to Ligue 1 side Nice.





Schneiderlin, who has one year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park, has struggled to make an impact since manager Carlo Ancelotti's arrival in December 2019 and has instead been sidelined following knee surgery.





Schneiderlin picked up a knee injury against Arsenal

With the Frenchman sidelined, Ancelotti has turned to André Gomes and Tom Davies to form his preferred midfield pairing, and Nice Matin state that Schneiderlin's time at the club could soon be coming to an end after Nice agreed a €2m (£1.8m) deal to sign him this summer.





Schneiderlin is expected to fly to Nice early next week to undergo a medical ahead of confirming the agreement.





L'Équipe add that Everton had been eager to recover closer to £6m, but Nice have held firm and managed to drive the price down to £1.8m, although the deal is expected to include 'significant bonuses'.





Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign a new midfielder this summer

Having seen him fall down the pecking order, Everton were open to letting Schneiderlin go as he is one of the club's top earners. The 30-year-old is rumoured to take home close to £100,000-a-week, which is a little expensive for a player who isn't guaranteed to make the squad.





It's not the kind of deal which will add much to the transfer budget, but shifting his hefty wages would give Everton some more flexibility in the upcoming transfer window.





Everton paid an initial £20m to sign Schneiderlin in 2017

Should this deal go through, Everton would have to eat a significant loss on the £20m which they paid to sign Schneiderlin from Manchester United in 2017, but it appears as though the Toffees are simply eager to get anything for a player who would likely have walked away for free next year.





Everton have been linked with moves for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, with the focus clearly on upgrading in midfield, so shifting Schneiderlin's wages would go a long way to helping Everton this summer.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



