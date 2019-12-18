Everton Ready to Block Man Utd Approach With Richarlison on Red Devils Attacking Shortlist

​Manchester United have drawn up a list of attacking targets which includes Everton forward Richarlison, according to reports.

The Red Devils currently sit eighth in the Premier League, having managed to pick up a disappointing 28 points from their opening 19 matches.

Most recently, United bounced back from a hugely disappointing defeat away to Watford as they overcame Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial scoring twice, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also found the net.

With the winter transfer window fast approaching, ​the Evening Standard report that United have drawn up a shortlist of attacking options, with Solskjaer keen to strengthen his squad.

The report discusses previously known targets such as RB Salzburg's Erling Haaland and ​​Leicester City's James Maddison. In addition, there is also a new link concerning Everton forward ​Richarlison, who is thought to be another name under consideration at Old Trafford.





The Sun report, however, that new manager Carlo Ancelotti sees the Brazilian as central to his plans and he will block any bid for the 22-year-old, who only signed a new contract in November and has scored six times this season.





The Sun say Everton would reject a bid of even £70m for the young star who joined from Watford in 2018.

The Mirror, meanwhile, mention Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in their reporting of United's possible recruitment shortlist.

United have been most heavily linked with a move for teenage sensation Haaland, with it said most recently that the club are willing to offer the attacker a £200,000-a-week contract to seal a switch to Old Trafford in January, before returning to Salzburg on loan for the remainder of the year.

Elsewhere, Maddison has ​also been linked with a move, with the club said to be 'confident' they can secure his services. As for Sancho, his outstanding form has seen him linked with a move to numerous European giants, but Dortmund are keen ​to block a January move for the player.

Lyon attacker Dembele attracted interest from the Red Devils in the summer following an impressive 2018/19 campaign and has continued to shine this season, having scored ten times in 18 league appearances for his side.