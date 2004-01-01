Everton ready to sack Frank Lampard as manager

Everton are ready to sack Frank Lampard as their manager after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham, 90min understands.

The Toffees dropped to the foot of the Premier League table after two goals from Jarrod Bowen condemned them to a ninth defeat in their last 12 games.

Lampard's side enjoyed 68% possession against a struggling West Ham side, but their inability to fashion clear-cut chances was again their downfall in the capital.

“I can’t comment. It’s not my decision," was the strange response from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in the aftermath of the game, when asked whether or not Lampard would continue as the club's manager.

But 90min understands that the club are ready to end Lampard's reign after less than a year in charge.

Sean Dyche, Wayne Rooney, Duncan Ferguson, Nuno Espirito Santo and former Valencia boss Marcelino are among the candidates to take over, though it's believed that the Toffees, who are bidding to extend their 69-year stay in England's top flight, are still considering all of the options available to them.

Dyche has spent nine months out of the game after parting ways with Burnley last April, while Rooney is currently in MLS managing D.C. United - a club he represented late on in his playing career.

As for Ferguson, he was a first team coach at Everton for a number of years and even took on the role of caretaker manager when Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez were relieved of their duties.

Former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno was tipped as a potential appointment prior to Lampard's arrival at Goodison Park, and he is again on the radar despite being employed by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 48-year-old led Wolves to back-to-back seventh place finishes in the Premier League after winning promotion in 2018, and even led the club to a Europa League quarter-final appearance in 2020.

Marcelino most recently managed Athletic Club for 18 months and has also been in charge of Sevilla and Villarreal.