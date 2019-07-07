Everton Reignite Interest in Gremio Star Everton Soares

​Everton have reignited their interest in Gremio star Everton Soares, having failed to sign the forward in the summer.

The 23-year-old was in fine form for his club during the 2019 Brazilian Série A season which concluded earlier this month, registering 11 goals and four assists to help Tricolor dos Pampas secure Copa Libertadores qualification for another year.

He also played a starring role for Brazil in last year's Copa America, appearing in each of his country's games en route to the final - where they defeated Peru 3-1. The result secured Seleção their first continental title since 2007, with Everton scoring the opening goal in the victory .





The Gremio man's performances sparked serious interest from a number of ​Premier League clubs in the summer with ​Arsenal understood to have agreed a €40m deal to sign the player in July, only for the transfer to fall through.





Carlo Ancelotti's ​Everton were also linked with the Brazilian and ​Gazetaesportiva are reporting that they now plan to make a January swoop for the starlet.

Ancelotti is said to have spoken with the player directly about the move and he is expected to cost around €30m. If the transfer is completed, Everton will link up with his compatriot Richarlison in the Toffees frontline.





Despite Ancelotti's interest in the attacker, it is believed that the Italian's priority remains trimming his bloated squad, with Cenk Tosun already departing to join Crystal Palace on loan. The Turkish international is unlikely to be the only outgoing player at Goodison Park in January with the club keen to shift a number of underperforming and high-earning names off their wage bill.





Gylfi Sigurdsson , Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin and England duo Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford are thought to be the players fighting for their Everton futures following a poor start to the season.

