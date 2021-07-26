Everton release update on new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium

Everton have released a detailed update on the state of play regarding their new stadium, after officially taking possession of Bramley-Moore Dock on Monday.

The club purchased the sight last year and intend to build a new 50,000+ capacity stadium there, which they hope will be operational for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

They are now the official owners of the dock, and Everton's stadium development director Colin Chong has issued fans with an extensive update on the state of play via their official website. There's a lot to it - almost 900 words - but the headline is that they expect to start laying the groundwork for construction in early August.

"This next phase in our development is known as ‘enabling works’ – preparing the dock site in readiness for the build. A process that will take several weeks," Chong said.

? | With the Club taking possession of the Bramley-Moore Dock site today, our Stadium Development Director writes to Evertonians... ? — Everton (@Everton) July 26, 2021

“Part of this enabling work includes putting in place staff welfare facilities – and these will be extensive as our new stadium project is likely to be the biggest single-site private sector development in the country.

“We have also carried out several surveys beneath the water in the dock, including an unexploded ordinance survey and I’m sure you’ll be delighted to hear that so far there is nothing in there that concerns us.

“Our next steps for the dock are to ensure we carefully remove and re-home any wildlife and other organisms in the water before we begin infilling the dock with sand from the Mersey estuary in the autumn.

“The demolition of the existing non-listed structures is also still some weeks away but we need to make sure we have cleared the buildings of any unrequired materials and finalised our site clearance and demolition plans.

“It is our intention that we’ll be formally breaking ground on the eastern quayside in the early part of August.”