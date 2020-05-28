Everton Reveal Extent of Jean-Philippe Gbamin Injury & Confirm He Faces Achilles Surgery

Everton have confirmed that Ivorian midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered a 'serious' Achilles injury at the club's Finch Farm training ground.





It was reported on Thursday that Gbamin will be out for up to six months after picking up a second severe injury of the season, cruelly curtailing his plans to return to action when the Premier League resumes next month.





Gbamin - a £25m summer signing from Mainz - featured in the Toffees' first two games against Crystal Palace and Watford before picking up a quadricep injury that has ruled him out until now, but the club say his latest setback is unrelated.





? | We're sad to bring you injury news this evening. We're with you every step of the way, JP. ? — Everton (@Everton) May 28, 2020

"Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to undergo surgery next week after suffering a serious Achilles injury in training," an Everton statement reads.





"It is expected the midfielder, 24, will then require an extensive period of rehabilitation. The injury, sustained in a non-contact situation at USM Finch Farm, is unrelated to the quadriceps problem Gbamin had been working his way back from since August last year.





"Everyone at the club is devastated for JP and we will ensure he gets all the support he needs throughout this challenging time."





The midfield enforcer showed promise under Marco Silva in the very early part of the season, and may well have a major role to play under Carlo Ancelotti once he returns to fitness - although he will have to bide his time, as his 2019/20 season, at the very least, is over.





Heartbreaking news for Jean-Philippe Gbamin. He’s suffered an Achilles injury today that is likely to mean he won’t play for the rest of 2020. It’s a huge setback; no other player involved in the incident, just a freak set of circumstances ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 28, 2020

The news that his latest injury is unrelated to his existing offers a glimmer of hope since there are no signs of either issue recurring. His track record is relatively clean - prior to joining Everton, only twice had he missed more than two games at a time due to injury, and each of those came two years apart in 2015 and 2017.





Nonetheless, the latest setback will come with much frustration Gbamin - who will be champing at the bit to finally put his issues behind him and get back onto the pitch.





