Everton sack manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after 95 days in charge

Everton have dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after 10 games in charge.

The former Lyon boss took over from Willie Kirk on 29 October, but picked up just one win in six WSL matches. His final game in charge was Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup victory over third tier Huddersfield.

A statement released on Everton's official club website read: "Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the Club’s Women’s team. Assistant coaches Frédéric Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left the Club.

"Everyone at Everton would like to thank Jean-Luc, Frédéric and Franck for their service and wish them well for the future.

"Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis."

Everton invested heavily in the summer, bringing in nine new faces - including club record signing Hanna Bennison - in an attempt to bridge the gap between themselves and the WSL's top three.

The Toffees won two of their opening five league matches, but suffered heavy defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. Kirk was subsequently relieved of his duties in October, bringing an end to his three-year spell in charge.

Kirk's replacement Vasseur came to Merseyside with pedigree, having won the treble with Lyon during the 2019/20 season.

However, November's 1-0 victory over relegation threatened Leicester would be the 53-year-old's only league win in charge.

Vasseur's tenure with the Toffees lasted a full 95 days, with both BBC Sport and the Telegraph reporting that members of the playing squad were unhappy during his time in charge.

Sarvar Ismailov, the director responsible for appointing Vasseur, left the club in November.

Everton currently sit 10th in the WSL, seven points clear of the drop zone.