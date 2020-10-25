Everton See Lucas Digne Suspension Reduced After Successful Appeal

Lucas Digne has seen his suspension reduced from three games to one following his sending off in Everton's 2-0 defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

The Frenchman's 72nd-minute dismissal epitomised what was a miserable afternoon for the early league leaders, as goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams handed the Toffees their first defeat of the Premier League season.

Everton succumbed to a 2-0 defeat on the south coast | FRANK AUGSTEIN/Getty Images

While most believed Digne's sending off was fair after the left-back had nastily trodden, albeit unintentionally, on Kyle Walker-Peters' Achilles, Carlo Ancelotti labelled the decision 'a joke' post-match.

The Italian boss, however, will be pleased to know that an Independent Regulatory Commission has reduced Digne's initial three-game ban down to one after further review, as reported by The Times' Paul Joyce.

The commission accepted a three-match ban for the left-back's tackle on Walker-Peters was 'excessive punishment'.

Thus, Digne will now be available for Everton's upcoming fixtures against Manchester United and Fulham in November. He will, however, miss the trip to Newcastle this weekend.

Digne was dismissed after catching Kyle Walker-Peters on the Achilles | Pool/Getty Images

Regarding the Frenchman's reduced suspension, an FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne.

"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures.

"However, the independent Regulatory Commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one-match suspension instead."

Carlo Ancelotti labelled the Frenchman's red card "a joke" post-match | Robin Jones/Getty Images

The news is a huge boost for Ancelotti, with Digne establishing himself as a key performer in his Everton side and one of the finest left-backs the Premier League has to offer.

The Frenchman notched eight goal contributions in the top-flight during his debut campaign before registering seven assists alone in 2019/20.

His mean crossing ability has come up trumps for the Toffees on two occasions already this term, as he set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 1-0 win over Tottenham and 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the recent Merseyside derby.