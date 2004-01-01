Everton 'Set Sights' on Tottenham Trio Ahead of January Transfer Window

Everton have been linked with Tottenham players Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Paulo Gazzaniga, and are preparing to keep close tabs on them ahead of the January transfer window.

The Toffees were active during the last transfer window, strengthening with the additions of Ben Godfrey, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez, while Robin Olsen also joined on loan. The midfield trio have been particularly vital to their positive start to the campaign.

James has made a real difference since his arrival | NAOMI BAKER/Getty Images

But despite these recent high-profile arrivals, Football Insider report that Everton are looking to be make movements during the upcoming winter window, but will mainly focus on loan deals and cheap signings. And three players they have 'set their sights' on are Spurs trio Dele, Winks and Gazzaniga - all of whom have fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

With both Dele and Winks still only 24 but struggling for regular game time at the moment, loan moves could be a possibility. As for Gazzaniga, however, he could leave on a permanent deal if a suitable offer is made, with the shot-stopper now the north London club's third choice in his position.

While Football Insider's report does mention that the Toffees are prepared to keep close tabs on all three players, it adds that it isn't clear whether Spurs would even consider allowing one of their players to leave and potentially strengthen a Premier League rival.