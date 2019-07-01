Everton set to reignite interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer

Everton are set to reignite their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season, according to reports in France.

Carlo Ancelotti was eager to sign Rabiot - who he brought through the ranks at PSG back in 2012 - last summer, but the clubs did not manage to get the deal over the line. The Frenchman has largely underwhelmed since joining Juventus in 2019, although he has featured regularly under Andrea Pirlo so far this season, racking up 28 appearances in all competitions.

However, Pirlo is keen to rebuild his squad in the summer and Rabiot could be one of those sold in order to fund this. According to France Football (via the Daily Mail), Everton are willing to spend €30m (£26m) on the player, all of which would be profit for Juventus as he joined them on a free.

The Old Lady are well resourced in central midfield with Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey and Nicolo Fagioli all able to play in the position. Recent reports state that because of this, Juventus would be open to severing ties with Rabiot in the summer.

One of the potential candidates to replace him could be Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed that the player was unhappy at Old Trafford back in December and wanted to leave. Since then, his and United's fortunes have improved significantly, although his future remains uncertain.

Everton, meanwhile, could do with some strengthening in the middle of the park if they want to solidify their position as European contenders.

The Toffees spent big on Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan in the summer, but question marks remain over the rotational options such as Tom Davies and Fabian Delph, while injury-prone Jean-Philippe Gbamin is increasingly looking like an expensive flop.