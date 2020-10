Everton have agreed an initial £25m fee for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey in a deal that would make him the club's record sale.

No side conceded more goals than the Canaries in the Premier League last season, but despite their rock bottom finish and questionable tactical approach, their defenders were touted as future stars.

Jamal Lewis has joined Newcastle after being the subject of interest from Liverpool, Max Aarons has been linked throughout the summer with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with Godfrey now set to depart the Championship club for a return to the Premier League

Everton were knocked back in their most recent approach to sign Godfrey, with their £20m bid plus £6m in add-ons being turned down by Daniel Farke's side. They've since come back with an improved offer worth £25m with plus add-ons, which the BBC report has been successful.

A medical is due to take place on Friday with personal terms not thought to be an issue. The centre-back will become the Toffees' fifth signing of the window, following the additions of James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Niels Nkounkou.

National League North side York City are to receive £2.5m as part of the move, having inserted a sell-on clause in the deal when he left the club to join Norwich in January 2016.

Carlo Ancelotti had been chasing a deal for Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori, but that move is now off. Norwich had already added Burnley's Ben Gibson to their ranks having expected a flurry of bids for Godfrey, who made 30 Premier League appearances last season.

No centre-halves have left Goodison Park this summer, but Ancelotti has nevertheless been keen to bolster that department having seen his side concede 34 goals in his 27 matches since taking charge.

