Everton Sign Goalkeeper Robin Olsen on Season-Long Loan from Roma

Everton have confirmed the signing of Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma.

The Toffees are enjoying their best ever start to a Premier League campaign with four wins from four, but the performances of number one Jordan Pickford have come under continued scrutiny.

The former Sunderland man was at fault for Brighton's equaliser during Everton's 4-2 win over the Seagulls last time out, and Carlo Ancelotti has seen fit to bring in reinforcements.

The club confirmed on their official website that Sweden international Olsen has joined on a season-long loan from Roma to become Everton's sixth signing of the window.

Niels Nkounkou, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez and most recently Ben Godfrey have all moved to Goodison Park in the 2020 window.

