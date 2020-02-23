Everton Slam Moise Kean Behaviour After Italian Hosts 'Raunchy' Lockdown House Party

​When you make a big-money move to the Premier League, score a measly one goal in 26 outings and struggle to force your way into the starting lineup, there are, well, some things that are not hugely advisable.

One of those being to host a house party in your Cheshire apartment.

Taking a leaf out of Kyle Walker's book - just with more people - Moise Kean has prompted his employers, ​Everton, to release a statement insisting they are 'appalled' after videos surfaced of Kean having a bit too much fun at a stage where the United Kingdom should be self-isolating and social distancing.

A statement from the Toffees said, via the Daily Star: “Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored Government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

"The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable. The amazing people in the NHS ­deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.





A source close to the player added: "Clearly Moise and his friends didn't think the rules applied to them like they do the rest of the country. The party was absolutely wild and went on until the early hours."





Now while it's unclear just how many people were present at the party, it's likely a few of the party-goers are in fact staying at the house potentially as part of his 'entourage'. However, it's very unlikely that all of them were, especially the models doing the lapdances.

You can use your own imagination for what the caption 'quarantine clean' was supposed to mean. Feel free to run wild with that one.





It's not the only time he's been a bit silly, though, as on Friday he took pictures of himself in a private jet, followed by him hopping into a car with some other pals and partying on. Not great. So, naturally, Everton will impose some severe disciplinary action on the 20-year-old striker.

He's not the Moiseiah, he's a very naughty boy.

