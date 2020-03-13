Everton Squad Go Into Self-Isolation After Unnamed Player Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

Everton have confirmed that their entire first-team squad, as well as their coaching team, are to undergo a period of self-isolation, after a player reported symptoms ​of coronavirus.

The virus seems to be taking over the world at present and has wreaked havoc on the football calendar. As things stand no blanket action has been taken on English football, but the rest of Europe's top divisions have either been suspended or closed their doors.

🔵 | Club Statement. — Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2020

An ​Everton statement said: "Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.





"The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.

"The health, welfare and safety of all ​Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club’s absolute priority. Therefore, the Club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre. The Club’s retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.

Among football teams with squads now self-isolating: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Juventus and Real Madrid — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 13, 2020

"Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.

"Further updates will be provided in due course, including guidance relating to forthcoming fixtures."

Former Everton player and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ​tested positive for the virus, as has ​Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, as new cases of covid-19 continue to pop up across the country at an alarming rate.