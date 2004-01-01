Everton suspend commercial sponsorships with Russian companies

Everton have announced that they have suspended their sponsorships with Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Toffees had been criticised for their continued commercial deals with Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who owns USM and Megafon himself.

The Merseyside club have now confirmed in a statement that these two sponsorships, plus another with Russian broadband company Yota, have been suspended, and reaffirmed their support for Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

"Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine," the statement read.

"This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.

"The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitaliy Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so.

"The Club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota."