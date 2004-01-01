Everton suspend first-team player pending police investigation

Everton have confirmed that a first-team player has been suspended pending a police investigation, which comes after it was reported that a Premier League player has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of child sex offences.

Police are investigating the allegations against the player and Everton will support the authorities in their ongoing enquiries into the matter.

The Daily Mail has reported that the arrest took place on Friday night, with the player’s home having already been raided by police earlier in July in search of evidence.

It is said that police seized several items during that raid and the un-named player was questioned in relation to ‘very serious offences’. He was later allowed to return home following his questioning after being released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Premier League player is under investigation on suspicion of alleged child sex offences | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The news is reported to have ‘stunned the dressing room’ of the player’s club, which is now understood to be Everton following the club’s statement.

