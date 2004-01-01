Everton takeover: Former Man Utd and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon leading consortium in talks

Former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon is leading talks with Everton over a potential takeover of the club by a consortium backed by Polish-American businessman Maciek Kaminski, 90min understands.

Everton secured their Premier League status by the skin of their teeth at the end of a mightily disappointing 2021/22 season, beating Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park to ensure their survival in dramatic fashion.

Current owner Farhad Moshiri has since apologised for 'underperformance' and 'mistakes' that have been made behind the scenes, and insisted he is 'committed to securing the future success of the club' - but he has not avoided the ire of Everton supporters.

Kenyon - who spent six years with both United and Chelsea - is leading a consortium that also includes Kaminski and American businessman John Thornton with a view to a takeover, although sources have told 90min that negotiations are currently at an early stage.

Born in Poland before migrating to the US, Kaminski is the president and founder of Kaminski Asset Management, while Thornton is the executive chairman of mining company Barrick Gold and non-executive chairman of PineBridge Investments.

Kenyon was promoted to become Man Utd's CEO in 2000, playing a key role in persuading legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson to remain at Old Trafford, before controversially moving to their Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2003 - a role he left in October 2009.