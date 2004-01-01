Everton takeover - who are KAM Sports?

Everton are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a big-money takeover from foreign investors, with KAM Sports eyeing up a deal for the Merseyside institution.

Talks have begun over a potential sale by majority owner Farhad Moshiri, though whether he will end up cashing in remains to be seen.

Here's the information and key figures behind the approach you need to know about.

Who are KAM Sports?

KAM Sports group describes itself as "a family-owned organisation that is set up to own and manage premier international sports assets."

The Kaminski family first started a real estate and are based in Minneapolis. They were part of a consortium led by Peter Kenyon that tried to buy Everton earlier this year.

However, those talks ended and Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri then said the club was not for sale.

Is a deal close?

90min understands KAM Sports are back in talks with Everton, though the parties are still far away from reaching a final agreement.

Talks have intensified in recent times following the British pound's drop against the American dollar, though KAM did release a statement regretting their interest being leaked to the public.

It reads: "As a general principle, we prefer to conduct our business in private to create the fairest environment for those involved - and in this particular situation, to minimize uncertainty for fans of Everton. It is regrettable that this has not been possible.

"We respectfully remain interested in acquiring the club as we believe its fans deserve nothing less than the best, and our offer to achieve this stands. However, in consideration of all Everton fans, we will not be making further public comments at this time."

Moshiri is not currently thought to be interested in selling Everton. He has pumped £600m into the club since joining in 2016 and his stake sat at 94.1% in January.

However, last season's awful campaign has damaged his reputation among Toffees supporters while in March the club announced losses of more than £110m for a third straight season.

Appointments like Rafa Benitez - famously a Liverpool legend - were received poorly and incoming signings in recent years have failed to produce.

Maciek Kaminski

Maciek Kaminski is an American businessman who is the founder and president of Kaminski Asset Management, Inc. They hold significant influence in the stock exchange, managing funds worth billions.

Born in Poland, Maciek graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's degree in Biology and Physics.

The Times reported back in June that Kaminski set up a business in February, KAM Sports, to buy a series of sports outfits and media rights, with Everton at the pinnacle. It is claimed that Kaminski would be the majority shareholder and director, while his son, Mikhail, a registered officer of KAM Sports, which is the investment vehicle for the takeover, would also have a seat on the board.

He is said to have amassed an estimated personal wealth of around $1bn, though the family hold no experience of running sports teams.

Mikhail Kaminski

Mikhail Kaminski is the son of Maciek and a registered officer of KAM Sports. If the takeover is successfully completed, he would have a seat on the board.

Peter Kenyon

Peter Kenyon is a businessman who has previously served as the chief executive at Manchester United and Chelsea.

Kenyon is a controversial figure, having been implicated alongside Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes in breaching FIFA regulations on third-party ownership and conflict of interest in player representation.

He led the consortium in a bid to buy Everton earlier this year.