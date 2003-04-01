Everton Target Sergio Romero to Challenge Jordan Pickford for Number One Spot

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in signing Manchester United's second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero, as the Italian looks for increased competition for Jordan Pickford.

Since joining United from Sampdoria in the summer of 2015, Romero has only made seven appearances in the Premier League. Instead, the 33-year-old has most commonly featured in domestic cup competitions and the early stages of the Champions League and Europa League, with David de Gea the club's undisputed number one.

The Argentina international's contract with United runs out in June 2021 but the club have an option to extend his deal for another year.

However, the Mirror report that Ancelotti is keen on whisking Romero away to Goodison Park after Everton's current number one, Jordan Pickford, endured a season riddled with errors - including a limp concession during the dismal final day defeat to Bournemouth - and the Italian's plan for Romero is to challenge the England international for a starting berth.

Leeds United are also thought to be interested in Romero ahead of their first Premier League season since 2003/04.

Romero's current teammate De Gea was no stranger to a high-profile gaffe as the elongated 2019/20 campaign eventually drew to a close, with the Spaniard making a string of errors in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea. This flurry of faults inevitably heaped pressure on De Gea which was only heightened by the spirited displays of Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.

The powers that be at Old Trafford recognised Henderson's excellent form for Sheffield United last season by handing the 23-year-old a new five-year deal, and it's likely that he'll now stay at the club to fight De Gea for the number one spot.

Henderson's presence will see Romero drop down to third-choice keeper, and it's unlikely that he'll want his career to fully stagnate in the last year of his deal.