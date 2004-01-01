Everton target Tim Cahill and Steve Hitchen for top roles

Tim Cahill and Steve Hitchen are in line to fill senior roles as Everton look to re-build the club's hierarchy under owner Farhad Moshiri, 90min understands.

The Toffees have just appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager, who succeeds Rafa Benitez who was axed in January.

Moshiri opted for Lampard, having been advised by Everton legend Cahill - who is now in line for a high-ranking position back at Goodison Park.

The 42-year-old has been actively involved in football since retiring from playing and is currently Chief Sport Officer at highly-regarded, Qatari-based academy Aspire. He is also on the board of Belgian top-flight side Eupen.

Cahill was called in to help the Toffees following their dismissal of Benitez, and 90min has been told that the Aussie played a 'more than significant' role in not just deciding on Lampard, but helping to finalise the deal too.

Moshiri has since confirmed that Cahill was involved and impressed during the search.

"Tim Cahill was [also] advising me personally and attending all the interviews. He did very diligent, serious work," Moshiri revealed.

Now Moshiri is talking to him about a role at the club, and there are a number of options being discussed including director of football - a position vacated by Marcel Brands in December.

Everton have also lost head of recruitment and development, Gretar Steinsson, and scouting manager Dan Purdy - which is where Steve Hitchen comes in.

90min can confirm that another contender for director of football or indeed head of recruitment at the club is Steve Hitchen.

Hitchen was with Tottenham until leaving the club over the weekend. He had the role of Technical Performance Director with Spurs, and now Moshiri sees Hitchen and Cahill as perfect candidates to serve in the club's hierarchy.