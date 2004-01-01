Everton Targeted Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori After Losing Out on Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal

Everton will win the race to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan for the duration of the 2020/21 season, fending off competition from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Having played under Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on loan at Derby the previous season, Tomori was a regular starter in the first half of 2019/20. But he lost his place after Christmas and featured only once more in the league for the rest of the campaign.

With Thiago Silva also now arriving at Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old’s prospects in west London have further diminished and Lampard has sanctioned his temporary exit on loan.

Everton had emerged as favourites for his signature this week and 90min can report that the Toffees are now close to finalising a season-long loan deal for Tomori.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken an active role in the club’s recruitment this summer, decided he wanted to bring in a defender on loan after missing out on Gabriel Magalhaes, who signed for Arsenal instead. Manchester City's 22-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo was also an option.

Adarabioyo has spent each of the last two seasons on loan with West Brom and then Blackburn in the Championship. As things stand, his immediate future has not yet been decided.

A number of overseas clubs were initially in for Tomori, with French side Rennes, who are competing in the Champions League in 2020/21, originally looking the most likely to land him. However, several Premier League clubs also then made their interest in the England international known.

Newcastle, Leeds, Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace all made enquires, although the latter two have done loan deals with Chelsea over Ethan Ampadu and Michy Batshuayi respectively and there is a Premier League limit of only one loan player from any given club.

