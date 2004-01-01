Everton to hold talks with Vitor Pereira over vacant manager role

Everton are ready to make a third push to hire Vitor Pereira as their manager, with talks scheduled for this week.

The Toffees are looking for a replacement for Rafa Benitez and have spoken to a whole host of candidates after leaving Duncan Ferguson in temporary charge. Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Roberto Martinez are three of many to have been spoken to.

Now, the search has turned to Pereira, who has long been on Everton's radar. He was interviewed before Martinez's reign began in 2013 and was tipped to join before the Toffees eventually went for Carlo Ancelotti in late 2019.

Reports in Portugal late on Sunday suggested that a deal with Pereira has already been agreed, with the former Fenerbahce manager expected in England on Monday to finalise the terms of his deal, but numerous sources have argued that negotiations are not so advanced.

The Daily Mail note that talks have been held over the past few days and Pereira has made a significant impression on the Everton board, who have been impressed with his reputation as a serial winner across the globe.

Pereira is towards the top of Everton's shortlist but is still just one of many names to be considered. Niko Kovac is a new addition to the list and Everton are determined for this appointment to be the right one.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that caretaker boss Ferguson has also asked to be considered for the permanent role.

Ferguson is incredibly popular in the dressing room and a number of players are keen to see the 50-year-old Scot given the job on a long-term basis, having been impressed with his methods as an assistant manager since 2019.