Everton to sign Vitaliy Mykolenko as Lucas Digne pushes for exit

Everton are closing in on the signing of Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, with the 22-year-old undergoing a medical ahead of a €21m transfer.

The Toffees have been hamstrung by Financial Fair Play regulations in recent windows, and were only able to spend £1.7m on new players in the summer.

But it seems their woes could be coming to an end with the signing of Mykolenko, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he will complete a medical on Friday ahead of a move to Goodison Park.

Mykolenko was part of Ukraine's squad which reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 before being knocked out by England, sharing the pitch with future teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He has been a key figure for Dynamo Kyiv since breaking into the team in 2018, playing a vital role as they secured a Ukrainian league and cup double last season.

While Everton are closing in on signing a new left-back, another is pushing for an exit. 90min understands that Lucas Digne, who has fallen out with Everton boss Rafa Benitez in recent weeks, wants to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The France international has been omitted from the Blues' squad following their Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool back on December 1, and has not been reintroduced despite ongoing injury concerns.

Natural centre-back Ben Godfrey has been playing on the left in Digne's absence across a spell that has seen Everton beat Arsenal and draw at Chelsea.

Due to an ACL injury to Ben Chilwell, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Digne, though Thomas Tuchel revealed earlier this week that they will only sign a new left-back if the England international's recovery is prolonged.