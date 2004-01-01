Everton & Tottenham interested in Wilfried Zaha

Everton and Tottenham are considering moves for Wilfried Zaha, although Crystal Palace are keen to keep hold of their star man.

Zaha has made no secret of his desire to leave Palace in recent years, with Arsenal making a £40m bid for the winger back in 2019. Following this protracted saga the forward endured a poor campaign but he has returned to form this season, top-scoring for the Eagles with 11 goals and also registering two assists.

Zaha is Palace's key man | Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Goal, Everton and Tottenham are interested in signing Zaha this summer and both believe that £40m could be enough to tempt Palace into a sale. The Toffees tried to sign him around the same time that Arsenal did, only to eventually settle for Gunners midfelder Alex Iwobi. Once again, Everton failed to break into the top six this season and are looking to strengthen their ranks in the summer.

Tottenham are in the race as well. If Harry Kane is sold this window they would have the funds to sign Zaha, who is capable of leading the line if required. Arsenal are another team with a long-standing interest, though 90min previously revealed they would have to sell players in order to fund a move.

Palace have consistently rebuffed approaches for Zaha who still has two years left to run on his deal. This is unlikely to change this summer either, with the Eagles set for a busy few months. Incredibly, no less than 15 first team players are out of contract in the summer, including mainstays Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend and Joel Ward.

Eberechi Eze will also miss a chunk of next season with injury and may need to be replaced in the short term. What's more, Palace need to find a new manager with Roy Hodgson stepping down. 90min has recently revealed that the club's American owners are keen on Swansea boss Steve Cooper, while chairman Steve Parish would rather approach Sean Dyche.