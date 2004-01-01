Everton, Tottenham & Wolves Keen as Thiago Silva Eyes Move to England

Braziilian defender Thiago Silva is keen to try his hand in the Premier League next season - and a number of top English clubs are vying for his signature this summer.





The 35-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June, having spent a successful eight years in the French capital. Les Parisiens won the Ligue 1 title in seven of those seasons, and Silva went on to become the club's most capped captain in history.





Silva is keen to test himself in the Premier League next season

But the time has come for the former Milan star to wave goodbye to Paris, and despite his advancing years, Silva fancies a crack at the Premier League. And according to Goal in Portugal, there is a queue of clubs jostling to land the Brazil international for the coming season.





At the front of that line are Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton - and all three options are catching Silva's eye. Wolves are undoubtedly a club on the rise, and the idea of being part of that project appeals to the centre-back, while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has long been a strong admirer.





And Everton are also in the race, given that Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the defender in the past, and the Italian coach is able to attract some of the biggest stars in football to the blue half of Merseyside.





Carlo Ancelotti has previous experience working with Silva in the past

But the Premier League trio may face competition from Silva's former club Milan, who are looking to reinforce their defence, and I Rossoneri see him as a viable option. However, the Serie A giants are unwilling to spend big on wages, so they have distanced themselves from the possible signing for the time being.





So Silva looks destined to fulfil his dreams of lining up in the Premier League next year, but whose jersey he'll be wearing is still very much up in the air.



