After a quiet couple of months, Everton have burst into life with a flurry of transfer activity.

The Toffees added to the arrival of James Tarkowski by signing former Burnley teammate Dwight McNeil on Thursday having already captured Portuguese wing-back Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting CP earlier this week.

But Everton don't appear to be stopping there, with more strengthening needed in order to avoid a repeat of last season's struggles. 90min understands that a number of moves are in the pipeline for Frank Lampard, who knows he may have one or two more outgoings to contend with before the window closes.

Ross Barkley in 'advanced talks' as Everton chase Chelsea trio

Multiple sources have now confirmed to 90min that Everton are in advanced talks to bring Ross Barkley back to Goodison Park. The 28-year-old left to join Chelsea in January 2018 but has since made just 58 Premier League appearances for the Blues, almost half of which came during the 2018/19 campaign.

90min understands Barkley is keen to return to his boyhood club, with Everton now just needing to agree on some 'small details' with Chelsea before securing the 33-time England international on a permanent basis.

But Barkley isn't the only player who could switch Stamford Bridge for Goodison. 90min sources say Everton are also in talks to sign Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, who joined Chelsea in 2016 but has experienced far more success during five different loan spells since then. Like Barkley, it's understood that Batshuayi's move would be a permanent one with Chelsea's primary motivation lowering their wage bill.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is also understood to be a great admirer of Scottish midfield talent Billy Gilmour, with sources confirming the Toffees remain in talks over the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City.

Everton also remain keen on Albanian striker Armando Broja, but Chelsea will not budge from their £50m valuation unless they secure another No.9.

Idrissa Gueye return from PSG on the table

Ross Barkley may not be the only midfielder returning to Everton, with the Toffees understood to be in talks with PSG over re-signing Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The 32-year-old left Merseyside for PSG in 2019 and has played 111 times for the French champions since. However, 90min understands Gueye has been made available for transfer by PSG alongside fellow midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler.

Gueye has been training alone recently, with the player and Everton both keen to reunite.

Nathan Broadhead to join Ellis Simms at Sunderland

Everton striker prospect Ellis Simms sealed a loan move to Sunderland on Friday morning but he may soon have company.

According to 90min sources, the Black Cats remain keen on bringing fellow Everton striker Nathan Broadhead back to the Stadium of Light on another loan deal.

The Welsh forward, now 24 years old, spent last season with Sunderland, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances for the club across all competitions.