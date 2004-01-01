Everton transfer notebook: Dendoncker & Brereton Diaz talks; Gueye latest

Everton are still trying to be active in the transfer market in the final days of the summer window as they attempt to ensure that 2022/23 will be more of a success than 2021/22.

The Toffees only secured their Premier League status three days before the end of last season and have already invested £68m in deals for Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana and Neal Maupay, as well as securing James Tarkowski on a free transfer and taking Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre on loan.

Everton have also recouped £60m of their outlay by selling Richarlison to Tottenham.

But a poor start to the season has already left Frank Lampard’s side struggling. Defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa, albeit each by a single goal, have been followed by 1-1 draws with Nottingham Forest and Brentford, denied an elusive first win by a late equaliser against the latter.

The Toffees now only have two days to complete any more deals and sufficiently strengthen the squad before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

Leander Dendoncker

90min understands that Everton have entered talks for versatile Wolves player Leander Dendoncker, who can operate in midfield or at centre-back.

The 27-year-old has been with Wolves since their 2018 promotion, initially joining on loan from Belgian giants Anderlecht, and has made at least 30 Premier League appearances in each of the last three seasons. He has also played a part in all five of Wolves’ games in all competitions so far this season, although has only come off the bench in the last two Premier League outings.

Ben Brereton Diaz

90min can also report that talks with Blackburn are still continuing over a potential deal for Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Stoke-born forward, who was on the books at Manchester United until the age of 14, enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2021/22, netting 22 times in the Championship.

Having made the breakthrough at Nottingham Forest in 2017, he has never played higher than the second tier but is still only 23 and has a good amount of senior international experience.

Brereton Diaz, who has been linked with other Premier League clubs this summer, had primarily been a winger prior to last season but has shown an ability to lead the line as a ‘number nine’ as well. That could be a factor for Everton as they seek cover for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Lucas Paqueta's move to West Ham, Chelsea's plans to sign Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Arsen Zakharyan and the latest from Old Trafford. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Idrissa Gueye

Lastly, Everton are at last close to finalising the return of Idrissa Gueye, who left Goodison Park for Paris Saint-Germain in a £30m deal in the summer of 2019.

A two-year contract was agreed with the player some time ago, but the deal appeared to have stalled and talks with PSG had been the cause of the hold up until now.

Gueye, now 32, previously played 99 times for Everton in the Premier League and has won six trophies with PSG in the three years since his departure.

Related