Everton unveil 2021/22 away kit inspired by their 1881/82 'Black Watch' strip

Everton have unveiled their away kit ahead of the 2021/22 season, with the club giving a nod to both the past and the future in terms of the design and the manufacturing.

The kit's design has been inspired by the Toffees' iconic 1881/82 strip - which subsequently went on to be nicknamed 'The Black Watch' strip - with a complete canvas of black added to be a striking orange sash across the shirt.

The design was driven by Everton fans calling for their club to recognise its role as a pillar of the community for more than 140 years, and to ensure total authenticity the detailing in the kit such as the Hummel logo and chevrons have also been greyed out.

While the design offers a throwback, the kit's manufacturing process is quite the opposite, with Everton becoming the first to use Hummel's ECO8 technology.

The process for making the strip sees the sportswear giants use high-performing polyester produced from up to eight recycled plastic bottles, meaning you'll tick both the style box and the environmentally friendly box (if that even is a box).

Everton will be showcasing their new kit in their final Premier League game of the season away at Manchester City on Sunday, meaning you won't have to wait long to see this quality offering in action.

The Toffees' commercial director Alan McTavish expressed his delight at the club's continued partnership with Hummel given the success they've enjoyed together so far.

“We are excited to be launching the first of three new kits on the back of what was a fantastic first year of our partnership with hummel," he said.

"Last year's campaign celebrated the strong bond between the football club and our diverse fan base and, once again, hummel has demonstrated its understanding of Everton and Evertonians with a kit that pays homage to our formative years.

"The classic-looking retro design leans on the deepest roots of our history but, crucially, is still contemporary in style, cutting edge in terms of its sustainable technology and – following three record-breaking kits last season - sure to strike a chord with our fans across the globe.”

For any of you looking to get your hands on this throwback piece before anyone else, the kit is available to pre-order via the club's official website now, while the release date for the kit is Friday 4 June.