Everton Unveil Final Designs for Proposed New Stadium on Liverpool Waterfront

​Everton have unveiled designs for their stunning proposed new stadium on the Liverpool waterfront, with the new venue to replace the historic Goodison Park that has served as the club’s home since it was first built 127 years ago in 1892.





The new site at Bramley-Moore Dock will see Everton’s matchday capacity climb to 52,000, compared to the 39,572 fans that currently fit inside Goodison.

A detailed planning application will now be submitted to Liverpool City Council.

🏟 | We can reveal the final designs for our new 52,000-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool's waterfront!



A detailed planning application will be submitted today. 🙌 #EFC pic.twitter.com/quVLzofRbr — Everton (@Everton) December 23, 2019

The new stadium itself will be constructed in brick, steel and glass and takes inspiration from the maritime history of the surrounding area. Goodison Park will not be forgotten as the brick base includes a nod to the lattice work, underneath the modern steel and glass roof.

The build has been tipped to bring about the regeneration of the northern docklands and contribute a £1bn boost to the city region’s economy, with 15,000 jobs created.

The plans also include use of public space and the creation of a ‘Fan Plaza’ that will be a focal point of pre-match and post-match entertainment and activities.

As part of the planning application, there will be a community focused legacy project at the Goodison Park site. The area will be redeveloped to include affordable housing, a health centre, retail space, leisure centre and youth enterprise zone.

Everton expects the redevelopment with create £240m of ‘societal value’, furthering the ‘life-changing and life-saving work’ of the club’s charity group ‘Everton in the Community’.

A new Everton stadium has been in the pipeline for more than 20 years, but a previous dockland proposal was rejected in 2003 when the club failed to generate enough funding.

Over the years there have also been suggestions of a possible joint stadium with local neighbours Liverpool on Stanley Park, but chairman Bill Kenwright eventually revealed in 2017 that Bramley-Moore Dock was the preferred site for a new Everton stadium.

