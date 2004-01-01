Everton vs Boreham Wood: TV channel, predicted lineups & prediction - FA Cup

The only non-league side left in this year's FA Cup, Boreham Wood travel to Goodison Park on Thursday for the biggest game in their history.

It is the first time the Wood have ever faced top-flight opposition in a competitive match, and with Everton out of form the National League side may even fancy their chances of springing an upset.

Frank Lampard will be desperate to avoid such an embarrassment, and although the Toffees are in the midst of a relegation battle, he is unlikely to shuffle his pack too much.

Here is everything to know ahead of this intriguing fifth-round tie...

Where to watch Everton vs Boreham Wood on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Thursday 3 March, 20:15 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Goodison Park

TV channel/live stream? ITV 1 (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel

Referee? Tony Harrington

VAR? Jonathan Moss

Everton team news & predicted lineup

Everton have three players cup-tied for this one with Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek and Anwar El Ghazi all forced to miss out.

In his pre-match press conference Lampard confirmed that Vitaliy Mykolenko would return to the starting XI after being afforded time off following Russia's invasion of his native Ukraine. However, he was less clear about whether fellow January signing Nathan Patterson would play.

With an important game against Wolves to come at the weekend, Lampard will likely be tempted into resting some players here, but he will be conscious of fielding too many backup options.

Everton predicted lineup vs Boreham Wood: Begovic; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Gomes, Allan, Gordon; Richarlison, Rondon

Boreham Wood team news & predicted lineup

Boreham Wood number-one Nathan Ashmore is back in contention following a lengthy injury layoff and could displace Fulham loanee Taye Ashby-Hammond between the sticks.

Experienced operator Jamal Fyfield could be back too, while fellow defenders Kane Smith and Mark Ricketts are nursing knocks but may feature anyway.

Boreham Wood predicted lineup vs Everton: Ashby-Hammond; Stevens, Evans, Stephens; Lewis, Comley, Raymond, Rees, Mendy; Marsh, Boden

Everton vs Boreham Wood score prediction

With Everton low on confidence and the majority of Wood players likely to be extra motivated ahead of the biggest game of their career, this could be an uncomfortable evening for Lampard's side.

Before you hit the 'CUPSET' button though, it is important to remember just how big the gulf in resources is between these two clubs. Wood may be full-time but the each member of the Everton starting XI's weekly wages could cover their opponents' entire payroll over the same period.

Even if the Toffees do have an off day, they likely have enough individual quality to avoid a humiliation here.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Boreham Wood