Everton vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Everton and Brighton face off against each other at Goodison Park on Sunday as the Premier League enters the new year.

The Toffees host this tie having not played since 16 December. Rafael Benitez's side's previous three fixtures have all been postponed due to Covid-19, leaving Everton 15th in the table with games in hand on some of the clubs above them. They'll have to regain consistency to actually make use of those games in hand, however, having won, lost and drawn in their previous three after a woeful run of winless form beforehand. Their 1-1 draw at Chelsea last time out, however, offers hope.

Brighton have also endured inconsistencies this campaign, playing out too many draws to build on a very promising beginning to the season. The Seagulls, like Sunday's hosts, have won, drawn and lost in their last three - but have most recently shown their abilities with a 2-0 win over Brentford before earning a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last time out.

Here's 90min's preview of this clash.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton on TV

When is kick off? Sunday 2 January, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Goodison Park, Liverpool

TV channel? Game is not being broadcast in the UK, NBC/fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? BBC Match of the Day (UK), Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Referee? John Brooks

VAR? Stuart Atwell

Everton team news

The identities of the Covid-19-enforced absentees in the Everton squad were not specified but, given the time between their previous outing and Sunday's clash, Benitez should be able to recall those affected.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be able to make a comeback | Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Toffees can be hopeful of Tom Davies' inclusion in the matchday squad, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be able to make his hugely anticipated return to the starting lineup.

Elsewhere, however, Everton will have to make do without Richarlison, Salomon Rondon, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend.

You can read Everton's predicted lineup here.

Brighton team news

Graham Potter has no fresh concerns after his side's hard-fought point at Stamford Bridge in midweek but will be sweating over the availability of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard, who missed out on the Seagulls' trip to Chelsea with a hamstring issue.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Dunk and Jurgen Locadia (who is out through Covid-19) will miss out on Sunday's clash.

You can read Brighton's predicted lineup here.

Everton vs Brighton head to head record

Having met just 20 times, Everton have dominated the fixture with 10 wins compared to Brighton's four - there have been six draws.

The Toffees were subjected to consecutive defeats in Premier League encounters in December 2018 and October 2019 but have since won three and drawn one of the subsequent encounters - including a 2-0 victory at the Amex earlier in the campaign.

Everton vs Brighton prediction

As both teams head into their meeting on Sunday in wholly uncertain form, the outcome for this one is a little unpredictable.

While Everton will have the advantage of a home crowd and will hope to be inspired by the return of Calvert-Lewin, Potter's men showed last time out how capable they are of matching significant opposition - on a good day.

Both sides have quality in their ranks and are capable of snatching a victory from this fixture. So, naturally, we've predicted a draw.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Brighton